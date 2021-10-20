Rockford assistant principal wins national award

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Albert "Al" Reickard, Assistant Principal of North Rockford Middle School has been named Michigan's 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year by the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) and the Michigan Association of Student Councils and Honor Societies (MASC/MAHS).

Reickard will represent Michigan as the state's nominee for the National Assocation of Secondary School Principals Assistant Principal of the Year competition, which will be award in July at the Virtual National Principals Conference.

Those who nominated Reickard said that he stepped up when his school needed him, taking on multiple roles and demonstrating exceptional leadership during tough times.

“Al Reickard knows what it takes to be a true leader," said Wendy Zdeb, MASSP Executive Director.

To qualify for this award, nominees must have served in an Assistant Principal role for at least three years in grades 6-12. Additionally, nominees must demonstrate a sense of collaborative leadership, involvement in curriculum, instruction and assessment, as well as a personal positive involvement with district staff, students and families.

The selection committee includes students and principals from the MASC/MAHS Board of Directors and the MASSP Board of Directors.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube