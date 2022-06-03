Rockford announces return of Start of Summer Celebration for June 9-12

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Rockford Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Start of Summer Celebration. The event will be held from June 9-12 in downtown Rockford.

Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m., guests can enjoy the family rides from North American MidWay Carnival in the parking lot south of the Rockford Dam. Besides the rides, there will also be games at the site. Wrist bands will be available for purchase for $25 per day for a full day of rides. On Friday, the Rockford Brewing Company and Rockford Lions Club will open their beer tents. There will also be a free outdoor movie on the Wolverine Worldwide green.

The Start of Summer Parade will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. After the parade, a firetruck pull will be held on Bridge Street. Main Street will host children’s activities including a rock-climbing wall, make-and-take crafts, face painting, and laser tag. The Rockford Rotary Big Daddy Duck Race will be held at 5 p.m. The duck race will run from the dam to Richardson-Sowerby Park. On Sunday, there will be a service by the Bridgeway Community Church in the Garden Club Park. The Kids for Kids Run will be held at 1 p.m. There will also be a Family Talent Show at the Rotary Pavilion at 1:30 p.m.

The State of Summer Celebration will begin on Thursday June 9.

