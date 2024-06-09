Watch Now
Rock the Block returns to Grand Rapids for community fun

FOX 17
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 08, 2024

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Rock the Block event hosted by LINC UP, returned to Grand Rapids with music and community fun.

"Rock the Block is all about community. It's all about sharing the great things that are happening at Southeast Grand Rapids, particularly Southtown," Executive Director, Lakiya Jenkins told FOX 17.

The annual event is focused on housing and community empowerment. "We like to host this event because we understand that graphics is a resource-rich community, but sometimes those resources are spread out within our city," Jenkins added.

Rock the Block is supposed to be a one-stop shop event, making resources easily accessible. The block was hot with music, food, vendors, resources, and local artists showing off their skills.

