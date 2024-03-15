Robot Library added to Grattan Township Hall

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP MI — Residents of Grattan Township are part of the Kent District Library. Unfortunately, they don’t have their own branch but— thanks to a robot— they now have an express library in the township hall.

Located in the township hall lobby is Booker, it’s the newest branch of the Kent District Library.

“It’s kind of like a book vending machine.” Dave Palma, Regional Manager for KDL says it gives residents the ability to check out movies, video games, and the most popular books without any staff on site.

Daren Bower

“We had a great conversation with the township, they were open to the idea of hosting one of these Express libraries. While we've had conversations about building a physical branch, this is a step between how can we serve this population? How can we make it easy?”

Using the library is easy. Just hit start and scan your library card. When the door pops open, take what you want, then when you close the door, the machine knows what you took and registers what was checked out.

“So far, we found the response to be great," Palma says. "We've had people who have really enjoyed using this they've heard comments about how they love the collection.”

Daren Bower

If help is needed Booker allows patrons to see and talk live to library staff.

“Another thing she can do is actually drive Booker over to our workstation.”

Booker even can move freely inside the lobby to help people at the library desk.

“From this station here, I am able to sign up for a library card.”

Palma says even though Booker might be strange, it is the perfect way to give residents access to library materials without the expense of building a new library.

Daren Bower

“Absolutely— new technology can be intimidating. But we've really tried to bridge that gap by having a simple interface, but also a way to talk it through with a real-life person.”

Booker is the first remote library for KDL but with its ease of use and popularity, it might not be the last.

“We’re testing the waters to see," Palma told FOX 17. "It might not make sense in every community. It may not make sense in every location. But this was a great test so far."

The express library is available Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. or any time the township office is open.

