Robert Gordon releases statement on resignation from MDHHS

AP
FILE- In a Dec. 18, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Robert Gordon addresses the state in Lansing, Mich. On Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 Gordon resigned his position. He made the announcement without explanation Friday, just hours after signing a revised order to allow restaurants to resume indoor dining on Feb. 1. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
Former Michigan health director Robert Gordon
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 16:35:45-05

LANSING, Mich. — Recently Robert Gordon resigned from MDHHS amidst controversy regarding a $155,000 separation agreement.

Today he released a full statement about his time in the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I’ve served in government a long time, and I believe that elected chief executives need to make final decisions about policy with confidential advice.” Gordon said. “They also need to be comfortable with their agency heads. Since the pandemic began, many leadership changes have happened in other states. It’s no surprise they would happen in Michigan.”

His full statement can be read here.

