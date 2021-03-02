Robert Gordon releases statement on resignation from MDHHS

LANSING, Mich. — Recently Robert Gordon resigned from MDHHS amidst controversy regarding a $155,000 separation agreement.

Today he released a full statement about his time in the Department of Health and Human Services.

It was a great honor to serve as director of @michiganhhs. A statement: https://t.co/OyF7lxBTnI — Robert Gordon (@robertmgordon) March 2, 2021

“I’ve served in government a long time, and I believe that elected chief executives need to make final decisions about policy with confidential advice.” Gordon said. “They also need to be comfortable with their agency heads. Since the pandemic began, many leadership changes have happened in other states. It’s no surprise they would happen in Michigan.”

His full statement can be read here.