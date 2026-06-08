Robbery suspect arrested after brief standoff in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a man was taken into custody after a reported robbery and brief standoff on Grand Rapids’ west side Sunday afternoon.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the robbery was reported around 2:30 p.m. near 4th Street and Stocking Avenue. The victim, a man in his early 20s, worked with investigators to help track down the suspect.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers found the suspect — a man in his 30s — at a home near 3rd Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police say he did not break into the house and likely knows the person who lives there. At first, the man refused to come out, but he was arrested within the hour. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the robbery, and it's not yet clear what charges the suspect will face.

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