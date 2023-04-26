Road projects in Calhoun, Kzoo, Branch counties to begin May 1

(WXMI) — Road and bridge projects across seven Michigan counties are scheduled to begin next week.

Several of those projects are in West Michigan, and all are expected to begin Monday, May 1.

“We are fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” says Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed nearly 20,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,400 bridges, supporting tens of thousands of construction jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Today’s projects across seven counties will support 3,342 jobs and make a real difference in people’s lives. Let’s roll up our sleeves and move some dirt.”

CALHOUN COUNTY

The northbound ramp on I-69 leading to eastbound I-94 in Marshall will be rebuilt as part of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) three-year effort to reconstruct I-69 between Calhoun and Eaton counties, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

The ramp will be closed as work takes place. Please travel along a different route.

The project is estimated to wrap up on Sunday, June 4.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

MDOT plans to repave nearly 13 ½ miles of US-131 between Rocky River and Schoolcraft over a two-year period. The state says this year’s project will last through Nov. 10 with work expected to resume through Shaver Road next year.

Motorists should anticipate possible delays.

We’re told crews will also make joint repairs, drainage improvements and intersection renovations.

Meanwhile, four miles of M-96 will be repaved from Galesburg to Augusta through May 19 to improve traffic safety and extend the freeway’s lifespan.

Traffic regulations and lane closures are anticipated.

BRANCH COUNTY

In Coldwater, US-12 from the Coldwater River to Butters and Western avenues will be resurfaced with bridge repairs, sidewalk improvements and more. It comes as a result of a $2.4 million investment, state officials say.

Lane closures are likely, and bridge repairs will be facilitated by a temporary signal between late May and mid-August.

The state says this project is expected to finish Nov. 17.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube