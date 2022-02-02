Road conditions deteriorate in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Road conditions are deteriorating across West Michigan as the snow continues to fall throughout the day.

There are also numerous accidents being reported on area highways. Here's where you can find IMMEDIATE TRAFFIC ALERTS.

The Road Commission of Kalamazoo County has been well prepped for the storm. They tell FOX 17 that their trucks are stocked and their team is ready to go.

"We will be sticking to priority roads while it is snowing. We're going to need to keep doing those passes on the high traveled roads to keep them as safe as possible," Sarah Phillips of the Road Commission of Kalamazoo County told FOX 17.

Drivers are cautioned to use extra caution especially on the back roads that may not be handled for a number of hours. Drivers are advised to plan for extra time.

"Drive slow. Drive for conditions. Be safe and please give our plows extra space so they can do their job," Philllips said.

Greyhound, Indian Trails, and Miller Transportation will not have service to and from Kalamazoo today. Indian Trails and Miller will not service Kalamazoo on Thursday. Greyhound will have limited service. Metro buses in the city of Kalamazoo continue to operate but may be delayed as conditions deteriorate. You can check for updates on KMetro.

The airports only have a few cancellations.

Gerald R. Ford International Airport FLIGHT STATUS.

Kalamazoo / Battle Creek International Airport FLIGHT STATUS.

Muskegon County Airport FLIGHT STATUS.