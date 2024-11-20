Road Commissions are getting plow trucks ready for the first snow of the season

WALKER, Mich. — We’ve been spoiled with mild weather this fall, but that’s about to change. The first snowfall is forecasted to begin tonight. Road Commissions are making sure their equipment is ready for tomorrow morning’s commute.

Kent County Road Commission managing director Jerry Byrne was making sure his trucks were ready.

Daren Bower

“This truck is completely ready to go, dump in a load of salt, and be on the road in 15 minutes.” Said Jerry Byrne.

For the last few days, they have been transitioning to winter mode.

Most trucks can be switched over in 45 minutes, but some take close to 12 hours to get ready for winter.

Daren Bower

Byrne said, “Right now, there are about 60 trucks ready for winter, there are about 40 that still need to be switched over, but again we are still patching potholes and doing things we need a dump truck for.”

Like finishing up this road construction project on Walker Avenue

Daren Bower

“We still have active projects going on because, you know, a week ago was really warm weather. We're paving. They're paving yet today. So, we're not completely done with summer season construction.” Said Byrne.

Byrne says the salt barn is full, but crews will have to wait to use it Thursday morning.

Daren Bower

“It's going to rain first, so we can't put it down ahead of time, or it's just going to get washed away. And that's a waste of the dollars and a waste of the environment. So, it's really just having people on the road continually monitoring what's going on, talking to law enforcement, what are they seeing, and respond to what's out there.” Said Byrne.

With the rain switching over to our first measurable snow of the season, Byrne says it’s time for drivers to be back in winter driving mode.

“No matter if it's, it's slushy snow or it's really blowing colds and or if it's just rain, if the pavements other than dry, you need to drive accordingly.” Said Byrne.

Reminder, a new law was passed that says you must remain at least 200 feet behind an active plow truck. It’s a civil infraction, meaning you could face a $100 fine.

