LOWELL, Mich. — The holiday shopping season is underway which means Christmas is not far away. If you are looking for a local gift then the Arts & Crafts show in Lowell may have just what you're looking for.

The show will feature over 100 artisans and craftsmen and all proceeds from the event will go to Red Arrow Special Activities.

The event lasts from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. Saturday and admission will cost $2