ADA, Mich. — Discover Ada and Label Motorsports are teaming up to present Rides On River Street on Saturday afternoon.

The public is invited to come out and experience the roadway lined with exotic, European and custom show-built vehicles from Label Motorsports. They can do so while enjoying music, a barbecue, a social district, and much more.

"We'll have Lamborghinis, some McLarens, Ferraris, custom-built show cars," Andy Siradakis, owner of Labor Motorsports said.

Liz Haan with Discover Ada said the free event was designed to tailor to men, but still be open enough that the whole family can enjoy.

"We are also catering to some of the women today too with both flower bouquet making — sangria at MudPenny, so it's a whole-family event," Haan said.

All vehicles on display will be from Ada’s own Label Motorsports, which describes itself as Michigan’s "exclusive exotic and European custom automotive design and performance facility".

"It's an event we want to bring kids to — get them up close and personal with cars that you are not going to see, even in showrooms nowadays," Siradakis said. "It's kind of cool to see their eyes light up when they see stuff like this."

Rides on River Street runs from noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 3.

If you are interested in learning more, check out www.labelmotorsports.com.

