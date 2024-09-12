Retired MSP sergeant charged in connection to death of Samuel Sterling appears in federal court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Retired Michigan State Police sergeant Brian Keely appeared in person in federal court Thursday, for what was mainly a procedural hearing.

Keely is charged with second degree homicide and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Samuel Sterling.

Sterling died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle Keely was driving back in April.

Keely was working as part of a fugitive task force that was attempting to arrest Sterling on multiple warrants.

In court on Thursday, lawyers got on the same page after the case was moved to federal court a few weeks ago by a judge in Lansing.

Keely was not arraigned in Federal Court. He was arraigned in district court back in August. The judge addressed Keely's bond at the federal level, and he will remain on a personal recognizance bond, which he was also on at the state level.

