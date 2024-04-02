Retired Battle Creek police officer accused of killing estranged wife in murder-suicide

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Battle Creek Police say a former employee who retired in 2014 is the same man suspected in a murder-suicide out of Florida.

Reports from WPTV say Ray Felix, age 60, is accused of killing his estranged wife Jamie Felix. Jamie was an employee at local school, Manatee Academy, where she was beloved.

People who knew Jamie loved her, describing her as the "school mom" according to reports from WPTV.

WPTV, part of the Scripps News family, has been covering the case extensively.

Read More:

Estranged husband in murder-suicide case arrested for domestic violence in October

Teacher, estranged husband dead in suspected murder-suicide, West Palm Beach police say

Students remember Manatee Academy algebra teacher after murder-suicide

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube