Retired Battle Creek police officer accused of killing estranged wife in murder-suicide

WPTV
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 02, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Battle Creek Police say a former employee who retired in 2014 is the same man suspected in a murder-suicide out of Florida.

Reports from WPTV say Ray Felix, age 60, is accused of killing his estranged wife Jamie Felix. Jamie was an employee at local school, Manatee Academy, where she was beloved.

People who knew Jamie loved her, describing her as the "school mom" according to reports from WPTV.

WPTV, part of the Scripps News family, has been covering the case extensively.

