Residents of Dean Lake in Grand Rapids face almost $25,000 drain installation costs after county vote

Dean Lake, a public recreational spot cherished by residents and visitors in Grand Rapids, is at the center of a financial dispute following a vote at the county commissioners' meeting on Thursday night.

Residents of the 77-acre lake will have to pay nearly $25,000 for a new drain system, which they claim they never voted for.

For decades, Dean Lake has been a prime destination for activities like fishing and boating.

"Yeah, we are actually catching turtles and then fishing off the dock. You can catch, you know, 20 bluegill in five minutes with a net and a piece of bread," said longtime resident Kurt Mirandette, who has lived by the lake for over 40 years.

The lake has no drain system, resulting in fluctuating water levels that cause concern among the residents, explained Kent County Drain Commissioner Ken Yoder. "This is the basin, and there's no outlet. And because of that, the people around the lake have dealt with this high water, low water, high water, low water."

WXMI Water levels, and drain installation at Dean Lake have been a conversation of interest for nearly 5 years now.

Yoder began the process of adding a drain after hearing complaints over the years. "The lake board, then, went out and they got 90% of the people who said, 'Yeah, we want to change this lake level. We want to get this outlet in place," he noted.

Originally estimated at just over $1.5 million, the project's cost has surged to $3 million due to inflation, prompting concern among residents like Steve Harpold. "Seventy-four people signed a petition that said, 'Please stop at least. Let's investigate the cost.'"

Dean Lake's 122 residents are now facing the reality of the nearly $25,000 bill, a burden some fear will push them out of the area.

"There are a lot of people that this is going to price them right out of having a property here," Mirandette said, highlighting the impact of high taxes.

Despite the resident's appeals and a petition urging reconsideration, the county commissioners voted 14-4 in favor of the drain's installation. Commissioner Robert Womack, who opposed the decision, emphasized the residents' concerns about representation. "They feel like there was no compromise. They feel like there was taxation without representation."

Mirandette expressed hope that the costs could be distributed or covered by the county, but Yoder stated it wasn't feasible. "I have 26 of these lake levels. Are you going to pay for them to have their levels adjusted and new equipment put in? I have 700 miles of county drain that I manage. We have four projects right now at 5,000,004 to $5 million".

Residents have 90 days to appeal the decision before fees are imposed. Despite the vote, many are committed to appealing the decision, determined to have their voices heard.

