State Republicans propose new road-funding plan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans won back control of the state house during the November election, but Monday a group of GOP lawmakers highlighted a plan they want considered before they take control.

The plan would dedicate $2.7 billion to fixing Michigan’s roads and bridges.

The group believes the current administration has not increased road funding enough.

Here’s the proposed plan:



Immediately allocate $1.2 billion of corporate income tax revenue to infrastructure.

Allocate $600 million more starting in fiscal year 2025–26.

Shifting revenue from the 6% sales tax on gasoline to infrastructure.

The plan’s sponsor says fixing Michigan’s roads is one of the people’s top priorities, adding he hopes this proposal will get bipartisan support — and *soon.

House Speaker-elect State Rep. Matt Hall (R) said, “I'm hopeful they'll embrace our plan and, you know, their criticism sharpens it and makes it better, and we could come up with something really good for the people of Michigan. How nice would it be if we ended this year with a roads plan that funded our roads fully.”

There are questions on if changing how we tax gasoline would impact schools. The house speaker-elect says it won’t.

Some Democrats have questions. East Grand Rapids Rep. Phil Skaggs posted in part on X that he believes the plan is ill conceived.

