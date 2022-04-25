Republican Attorney General and SOS nominations prove Pres. Trump endorsements still carry weight in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Republicans gathered at DeVos Place convention center Saturday to hash out their nominees for attorney general, secretary of state, and positions with major state universities and the Michigan Supreme Court. The candidates walking away from the convention as party nominees were overwhelmingly those who have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

“The GOP in particular, in every state, has been taken over pretty much by those who support former President Trump,” said Jeffrey D. Swartz, a former judge and current law professor at WMU-Cooley.

Each candidate, running for each position, was allowed to give a 2 minute, 30 second presentation earlier in the day. Once those wrapped, delegates from all over the state got in line to cast their vote in each category.

While the entire process took about 12 hours, the thousands of attendees maintained energetic enthusiasm throughout.

“If you think the national convention is chaos, you have to go to a state convention to understand," explained Swartz on Monday.

"Especially in today's world, when everybody wants to shout and scream and yell and applaud and say 'yay' for them, from my side.”

Much of the passion was reserved for Trump-backed candidates Matt DePerno (AG) and Kristina Karamo (SOS).

Both of them secured their respective nominations.

Founder of My Pillow, Mike Lindell, was at the convention to support DePerno.

“The people on the ground here, it's just amazing that they care so much about their state and country,” Lindell told FOX 17 Saturday morning.

Lena Epstein, who is running for regent of University of Michigan, has also been endorsed by the former President. Epstein brought Mayor Rudy Giuliani with her to the convention for support.

Epstein secured her nomination as well.

Many of the people hoping to run as the GOP gubernatorial candidate also attended the convention to reiterate their platforms.

