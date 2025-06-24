Report shows two hydrants were broken during June 18 fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids officials have identified why several fire hydrants failed during a business fire on the city's southwest side last week, slowing firefighters' response.

The city's water department determined that two hydrants were broken, with one appearing to have been hit by a vehicle. Officials also noted that some firefighters had difficulty operating older hydrants in the area.

"We've got 13,000 plus hydrants that we have to maintain," Grand Rapids Water System Environmental Services Interim Managing Director Wayne Jernberg said.

Jernberg oversees the upkeep of fire hydrants throughout the city and explained the maintenance.

"On average, we're doing about 6,000 a year," Jernberg said.

The city brings in seasonal workers to inspect and ensure hydrants function properly.

"Maintenance would be obviously, surface outside," Jernberg said. "We're also flowing the hydrants, cracking them open, flowing them in the summer months."

The area where the fire occurred on June 18 was scheduled for hydrant maintenance around July 4, according to city officials.

"When this hydrant didn't work and this hydrant didn't work, we looked at the next street and the next plan we relay pumped, established a solid water supply that," said Grand Rapids Fire Department Chief Brad Brown.

The city’s investigation points to the age of some hydrants contributed to the problem during the emergency response.

"We have hydrants that go back 50, 60, 70, years," Jernberg said. "What happens is, you get some of these older hydrants that may take more turns to open up."

City officials are now focused on repairing or replacing these hydrants.

"I'll say we're going to replace the one that's sheared for sure. If this one is simply the coupling that's broken here. This is an easy hour fix, basically knocked off the bolts. We'll have the parts to replace it, and we'll go on our merry way," Jernberg said.

The water department continues its regular inspection schedule throughout the city.

"We're in the middle of our hydrant season. In terms of flushing and checking on the hydrants," Jernberg said.

Fire officials emphasize that quick reporting of damaged hydrants is very important.

"Minutes do matter, right? What also matters is reporting broken hydrants in a timely manner, because if we don't know, the water department can't fix them," Brown said.

Jernberg encourages residents to report any hydrant issues they notice.

"We're doing our best to get to all of them, in two to three years in terms of touching them. But if you know somebody who's hit it or it looks like it's leaking, please let us know," Jernberg said.

Grand Rapids residents can learn more about nearby hydrants and check when they were last inspected by calling 311.

