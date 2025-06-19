GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews are cleaning up Thursday after a fire broke out at a Grand Rapids business where firefighters discovered a handful of hydrants meant to provide crucial water were dry.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department said this situation was very unusual.

WATCH: Non-working hydrants hinder firefighters at business fire in Grand Rapids

Dry hydrants hamper firefighters at Grand Rapids business fire

Firefighters were called to Shapiro Bag Company Wednesday night. That's when the crews learned several hydrants weren't working. More crews were called in to set up a relay pump to get water to the scene, according to Fire Marshall Captain Bill Smith.

About a decade ago the Grand Rapids Water Department took over checking fire hydrants from the Fire Department, per Smith.

FOX 17 News reached out to the Water Department for comment, asking when these hydrants were last checked and how often they are checked. So far, the department has not responded.

Before the transition, the Fire Department was checking hydrants and providing routine maintenance, according to Smith.

"We would open up the hydrants. That means we would take the steamers off, make sure they're correct, and then we put a valve on there, and we'd open them up and flow water until we had clear water, and then we would shut the hydrant back down and make sure it was draining," said Smith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

One firefighter was injured, but fortunately, the injury was minor and the firefighter should be back on duty soon.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube