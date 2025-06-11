Report: Michigan schools don't have enough counselors, psychologists

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A recent report shows Michigan schools are facing a shortage of school counselors and psychologists. The report comes as mental health needs grow among students.

The report from the Michigan School Safety and Mental Health Commission shows the state has a ratio of one school psychologist for every 1,354 students. That's three times higher than the number recommended by the National Association of School Psychologists.

The report also revealed the state has one counselor for every 573 students. That's not only two times higher than the recommended ratio, but also higher than the national average of 363 students to one counselor.

The commission is recommending the state provide more funding and come up with a plan to address the shortages in school mental health.

