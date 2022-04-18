Watch
Report: Michigan more than doubled its recycling rate

Posted at 3:40 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 15:40:41-04

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy estimates the state has reached a 35.4% recycling rate, more than double its recycling rate prior 2019.

The announcement Monday comes ahead of Earth Day later this week and the release of the state's plan for carbon neutrality by 2050.

EGLE Director Liesl Clark said Monday that increasing access to recycling services has helped the state to increase recycling.

Now more than 75% of the state’s households have access to either curbside recycling bins or drop-off sites in their communities.

