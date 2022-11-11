Report details West Michigan veterans living in financial uncertainty

WXMI — A new report from the United Way of the Lakeshore is detailing the financial hardships Veterans in West Michigan are currently facing, in an effort to better address their needs.

West Michigan tends to turn out in droves each Veteran's Days, with businesses and community action groups putting together ceremonies and lunches in their honor.

FOX 17 visited Dégagé Ministries new community center Friday morning as they held their 24th Annual Veteran's Luncheon.

“Today is about celebrating them, about honoring them and about letting them know that we appreciate what they have sacrificed,” said Thelma Ensink, executive director at Dégagé.

“We know that there are nearly 19 million veterans in the United States today and we know that someone who's served is 50% more likely to become homeless.”

Each of the veterans present had their name and service details read aloud, before being pinned with a small American flag.

A student choir from Catholic Central High School sang as everyone enjoyed a barbecue lunch.

To better understand the needs of our men and women who put it all on the line, the United Way of the Lakeshore conducted a study throughout the state.

There are currently about 511,490 veterans in Michigan.

The report does not solely focus on those living below the poverty line, but those who fall into a category they call ALICE, or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

Roughly 26% of the Veterans in Michigan fall into that ALICE category.

Of those 26%, about 57% of them are also considered cost burdened.

"It really creates a lot of tight burden on our families,” said Dominique Bunker, community engagement director for the United Way of the Lakeshore.

You can go deeper into the new ALICE report at the United Way's website HERE.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube