Rep. Posthumus to ask Gov. Whitmer to send troops to southern border

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Republican in the state House of Representatives is calling on Governor Gretchen Whitmer to send National Guard troops and support to the southern border immediately.

Representative Bryan Posthumus (R, District 90) says it’s one of the only ways to improve what he calls “the immigration crisis at America’s southern border in Texas.”

He believes Michigan has the resources to help, adding that Michigan’s National Guard took an oath to the nation, not just the state.

“We have the resources here. We have the troops that can, that are specifically set up to help in national emergencies, such as this, that are specifically organized for the purpose of assisting in crowd control, assisting in logistics, assisting in materials and supplies,” Rep. Posthumus told FOX 17 Wednesday. “We are part of a country. And when a country needs us, we are called to serve our country. Our National Guard takes an oath to defend the country, not Michigan.”

Rep. Posthumus is requesting about 3,000 Michigan troops at the border.

He has not yet talked with the governor about this; however, said he plans to send her a formal letter Thursday.

