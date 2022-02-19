Remi Monaghan joins the FOX 17 sports team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Remi Monaghan joins the FOX 17 news team as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor.

Remi comes to West Michigan after working in North Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma for the last three years. She served as a sports reporter for two years and then took over as sports director.

Get to know Remi by checking out her top 10 fun facts and reading her bio.

1) Remi was born and raised in Michigan. She grew up in Metro Detroit has family all over the state. Including cousins in Grand Haven, an uncle in Battle Creek and an aunt in Marshall.

2) She most recently worked in Texas & Oklahoma. Remi was the sports director at KTEN News in Denison, TX. An NBC/ABC affiliate serving North Texas and Southeastern Oklahoma. She covered some of the best Texas High School football teams and the college, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, where Dennis Rodman played basketball!

3) Remi is a proud alumna of Michigan State University. She graduated in 2019 with her bachelor's degree in journalism and a minor in sports journalism. She also was in the sorority, Sigma Kappa, while at MSU and currently serves on the corporation board of the Kappa Beta chapter at Grand Valley.

4) By far, Remi's favorite sport is football. She loves being on the sidelines of any game - high school, college or pro!

5) Growing up Remi played a lot of sports. She played softball for many years and was also a competitive cheerleader for 11 years.

6) Her first job at 14 years old was as a golf caddy at a golf club in Royal Oak, MI. She carried bags for four summers in high school and then worked in the pro shop. She credits that job for her love of golf! She can't wait to play at the courses in West Michigan. Please send her your recommendations for your favorite course.

7) Remi has a newly found love for plants. She enjoys the brightness they bring to any room and likes learning about all the different types.

8) If she wasn't a sports reporter, Remi would like to take a shot at hosting her own true crime podcast. Her favorites to listen to include My Favorite Murder, That's Messed Up, and Criminal.

9) Remi is excited to be back in Michigan and cover hockey again. In 2017 she worked for the Pittsburgh Penguins when they won the Stanley Cup. She worked in the new media department, bringing fans engaging social media content on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

10) In her spare time Remi likes to cook and likes to try new coffee. You can follow along with her kitchen adventures on Instagram @remisrecipies

