Remains buried of WWII pilot from Lansing who died in 1943

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot from Lansing who died in 1943 when the military aircraft he was flying crashed during combat over New Guinea have been laid to rest next to his parents.

U.S. Army Air Force First Lt. Robert Parker’s remains were buried Monday at Deepdale Memorial Cemetery.

The Detroit News reports that Parker was 23 when the P-40N Warhawk he was flying on a patrol mission crashed in November 1943, when Japanese aircraft swarmed his plane and others over New Guinea.

In May 2019, staff with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency obtained human remains from a crash site and identified those as belonging to Parker.