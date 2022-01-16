Reece Cole joins the FOX 17 Weather Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meteorologist Reece Cole is the newest member of the FOX 17 Weather Team.

Reece makes his on-air debut on FOX 17 News at 10 p.m. Sunday. He will forecast for the FOX 17 weekend evenings and some newscasts during the week.

He comes from KSWO-TV in Lawton, OK, where he was a part-time meteorologist fellow while working toward his meteorology degree at the University of Oklahoma.

It's a return home for Reece. He grew up in the Gun Lake area of Barry County.

You can follow Reece on social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Learn more about Reece by checking out these 10 fun facts.

1) I graduated from Thornapple Kellogg High school while growing up on Gun Lake. I played a variety of sports including swimming, Cross Country, Golf and football. Excited for my first Full-Time position to be in my hometown area!

2) I gained my passion for weather when I was 7 watching a story on The Weather Channel about a Tornado. I had a dream about them that night, and became instantly addicted to knowing everything about the weather.

3) My grandparents gave me the nickname ‘Radar Reece’ as I became obsessed with watching the weathercasts and radar all day long. Some friends and family just call me ‘Radar’ now.

4) I attended The University of Oklahoma for the Meteorology Program with a minor in Broadcasting. I was a Weather Anchor and Reporter with the university program OU Nightly. BOOMER SOONER!

5) My first gig was at KSWO in Lawton, OK as a Fellowship Meteorologist where I got to experience forecasting multiple rounds of severe weather and tornadoes. I even got to go storm chasing in Northwest Texas.

6) I'm a big sports fan for the Sooners and Spartans, as well as the Red Wings, Tigers, Pistons and Lions!!

7) My favorite things to do are outdoors; Boating, tubing, hiking, and wakeboarding. I finally learned how to water ski this summer.

8) I used to have a Pop-Tart addiction, eating at least one package every day. Just before I turned 20, I cut myself off completely, but I can still guess the flavor by the texture of the package.

9) I’ll always try new foods, but I am picky!! I don’t like any type of potatoes, casseroles, or soups. I can’t cook very well, either.

10) My family loves the water and lake life so much, my parents sold the house and live on a boat on Lake Michigan in the summers and in Florida in the winters.

