Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Redistricting panel ordered to show meeting details, memos

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ
redistricting.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 15:35:49-05

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered the state’s new redistricting commission to release a recording of a closed October meeting as well as certain documents sought by news organizations.

The 4-3 decision was a test of whether a commission creating maps for the Legislature and Congress violated a law requiring it to conduct its business in public.

One Democratic justice joined three Republicans to form a majority at the Supreme Court.

The commission had argued that attorney-client privilege should grant it some privacy over the Oct. 27 meeting. But the Supreme Court noted that there was no litigation pending at the time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time