Red-winged blackbirds dive-bomb neighbors in Grand Rapids during nesting season

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Red-winged blackbirds have reclaimed their territory in downtown Grand Rapids, and they are not afraid to defend it.

Shaylin Cota took to social media to share her encounter with the birds, posting a video that captured the moment.

WATCH: Red-winged blackbirds dive-bomb pedestrians in Grand Rapids during nesting season

Red-winged blackbirds dive-bomb pedestrians in Grand Rapids during nesting season

"I had my phone out and a hat on, which was helpful, and just decided to record and share it with everyone as a PSA," Cota said.

Along Monroe Avenue downtown, Cota said she was not the only one dodging dive bombs.

"I started noticing people diving and hiding from the birds," Cota said.

Grand Valley State University Assistant Biology Professor Daniel Goldberg said red-winged blackbirds become territorial when they begin breeding in the spring.

"The males find a tall perch and keep watch and stand guard,” Goldberg said, “They'll attack everything from horses and cows, to tractors, and of course humans.”

He said anything that comes too close is seen as a potential threat to their eggs or young.

"It's their turf and they're just trying to defend it," Goldberg said.

When you see the warning signs in downtown Grand Rapids, Goldberg says you don’t need to leave the area completely, just stay alert.

"You will notice that there will be at least one male usually who has a territory in the vicinity and the males will be chattering at you, swooping, and even flying straight at people to try to get them to leave the territory," Goldberg said. "I think you can be respectful and just keep a lookout when you're near those areas.”

The territorial behavior will not last forever. Goldberg said by fall, the birds will calm down before eventually heading south for the winter.

For Cota, sharing the city with wildlife is part of what makes Grand Rapids special.

"I love being in a space, in a city that has both wildlife and city. The Grand River has so much to offer and nature comes along with it so you can't control nature," Cota said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube