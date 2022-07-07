Rebel Road charity motorcycle rally to be held July 13-17 in Downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Rebel Road charity motorcycle rally will be returning to Downtown Muskegon. The event will be held July 13-17.

This year’s event will feature free concerts every night. Project 90 will perform on the Miller Lite Main Stage on Wednesday, July 13. On Thursday, July 14, Lines of Loyalty will perform. Las Vegas’ Otherwise will perform on Friday, July 15. On Saturday, July 16, Wayland will perform. Better Desire will close the event on Sunday, July 17. Rebel Road will also feature motorcycle stunt shows, live professional wrestling, ax throwing, a free kids entertainment area, camping, cash raffle, contests, dozens of vendors, and thousands of bikes.

Rebel Road is organized by volunteers to raise money for the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County. The agency works to provide abuse education and preventative services to thousands of Muskegon County children.

“The money raised during Rebel Road is crucial in our fight against child abuse in Muskegon County,” said Kyleen Gee, executive director of the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County. “We are forever grateful for our volunteers, sponsors, vendors and everyone who helps us provide these services by attending Rebel Road.”

A schedule of this year’s Rebel Road can be found below:

Wednesday, July 13:



12 p.m.: Camping opens

6 p.m.: Live music: Project 90

Thursday, July 14:



4 p.m.: Axe throwing opens

5 p.m.: Veterans tribute, featuring the veteran memorial wall and military fly over by the Hooligan Flight Team

6 p.m.: Live music: Lines of Loyalty, The Almas, Mud Creek

Friday, July 15



12 p.m.-6 p.m.: Kids’ area opens

4 p.m.: Axe throwing opens

5 p.m. and 8 p.m.: Motorcycle stunt shows from Relentless Stunts

6 p.m.: Live music: Otherwise, Grunge Radio

Saturday. July 16



12 p.m.-6 p.m.: Kids’ area opens

12 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m.: Pure Pro Wrestling Live!

12 p.m.: Axe throwing tournament

1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.: Motorcycle Stunt shows from Relentless Stunts

1:30 p.m.: Miss Rebel Road

1:30 p.m.: Tattoo contest

6 p.m.: Live music: Wayland, Coldville

Sunday, July 17



9 a.m.: Biker Church

9:30 a.m.: Live music: gospel performance

12 p.m.: Live music: Better Desire

The 2022 Rebel Road will be held July 13-17. More information can be found on the event’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube