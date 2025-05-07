Real ID deadline arrives Wednesday, here's what you should know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan residents planning to fly within the United States should verify their driver's licenses or identification cards as the deadline for Real ID requirements falls on Wednesday.

As of January 2024, Michigan began issuing new licenses. The updated identification cards feature a silhouette of Michigan with a star in the center instead of the traditional gold star in the top right corner, signaling Real ID compliance. Similarly, enhanced driver's licenses, which can double as passports for re-entry into the U.S. by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, or the Caribbean, will follow this design.

FOX 17

Although attaining a Real ID-compliant license is not mandatory for everyone, it is essential for those who plan to fly domestically, visit military bases, or enter certain federal buildings.

To apply for a Real ID, residents can visit their local Secretary of State office or call 888-767-6424 for more information. Applicants will need their current driver's license or ID card as well as a certified birth certificate, an unexpired U.S. passport, or an approved citizenship or legal presence document.

Michigan's older driver's license and ID designs will be completely phased out by January 2029.

