Rare, famous West Michigan art pieces on display for Tulip Time

HOLLAND, Mich. — A gallery of 30 rare pieces from famous West Michigan artist Mathias Alten will be on display during this year's Tulip Time.

It's no secret West Michigan is home to some incredible artists and the talent goes back hundreds of years. German-born artist Mathias Alten moved to West Michigan in the late 1800's and left a historic impression on the local art scene. Now you can see some of his pieces for yourself.

Alten painted scenes of Grand Rapids, the lakeshore and scenes from all around the world. He's now commonly referred to as the Dean of Michigan Artists.

FOX 17 The Mathias Alten gallery will be on display May 6 - May 11

“Although it's almost 100 years ago that he painted them, still some of those those locations are pretty recognizable," Tulip Time visual art coordinator Lorma Freestone said.

Freestone says they acquired the 30 pieces for just a few days for public viewing from a private collector. Although there are hundreds of Alten pieces available for sale, the ones on display at Tulip Time have been kept private.

Over a dozen Alten paintings, some over a hundred years old, fill up Precision Gallery in Grand Rapids as well. The owner, Kim Smith, has become an expert when it comes to Alten. He really has to be, given the artist's influence on the area.

FOX 17 Precision Gallery owner Kim Smith in front of his Mathias Alten collection

“There were artists from Michigan that went on to greater careers...but Alten was the one that kind of stayed here," Smith said.

Even the home he and his family lived in on Fulton and Alten is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

"Central High School is where I think all three of his daughters graduated from," Smith said. "There's no doubt there's a real connection to the local scene here."

Alten painted, but also taught local aspiring artists.

"There are a lot of people that he mentored and a certain amount of students went on to become artists in their own right," Smith said.

FOX 17 The gallery will be on display in the Market View Room of the Holland Civic Center

The gallery is free to attend in the Holland Civic Center Place, on the second floor in the Market View Room from Saturday, May 6 to Thursday, May 11. Along with the Altens on display, in the same room will be the Tulip Time poster competition for the Viewer's Choice Awards. Although an official poster has already been chosen to represent the festival, one lucky artist can still win the top prize of being the public's favorite.

"You can see the wonderful Alten exhibition, but also you can see the contemporary artists' interpretations of Tulip Time, which is really kind of fun," Freestone said.

The winner of the Viewer's Choice Awards will be announced on the May 12.