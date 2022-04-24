Racers gear up for Zeigler Half Marathon in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Racers are gearing up for the 2022 Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon, 10K Run and 5K Run & Walk.

The Half-Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The 10K is at 7:45 a.m. and is followed by the 5K Run & Walk at 7:50 a.m.

The marathon’s main race event, the Zeigler Half Marathon, will start and finish at the Stryker Finish Festival on Water St and Edwards Street.

The full marathon will not take place this year but organizers plan for its full return in 2023.

Here are the race route specifics.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

Event organizers say Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University are located near mile 2 of the route, with the Zeigler Zone near mile 6, the Bacon Station near mile 10, the Living Strong on Long Road Mile by the 11th, and finally heading towards Burdick and the Kalamazoo Mall for the finish line at Stryker Finish Festival.

“The vision for this event is to really build a healthy culture in Kalamazoo for everybody. It really is an event that celebrates coming together and moving, and creating fitness opportunities, not just for that day or that weekend, but actually leading up to it and continuing after for the rest of the year. The essence of this event is really about community health,” Gazelle Sports co-owner Chris Lampen-Crowell said in a prepared statement.

Formerly known as the Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run for the Health of It, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is returning after a 2-year in-person hiatus due to COVID-19. The event went virtual in 2020 and was canceled in 2021.

