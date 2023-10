ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — St. Joseph residents are advised of planned testing for a D-Day reenactment that will involve the use of pyrotechnics.

The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says Lest We Forget will test pyrotechnics on Tiscornia Beach Wednesday from 12–1 p.m.

We’re told the reenactment will be held at the same location on June 22, 2024 to commemorate D-Day’s 80th anniversary.

The public is advised of loud noises coming from the beach while testing is in progress.

