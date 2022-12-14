Push for public safety: Grand Rapids City Commission meeting addresses safety concerns, solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public safety was a focus at a city commission meeting in Grand Rapids on Tuesday. One commissioner opened up about how her family was personally affected.

Second Ward Commissioner Milinda Ysasi says her husband was attacked in the downtown area.

It's a story she wanted to share for the sake of transparency and letting others know they’re not alone in wanting more to be done.

On August 17th, her husband was waiting outside of Tacos El Cuñado for his order.

“As he was waiting, he was approached by somebody, and he doesn't remember anything being told to him. He had some headphones in and he was punched in the face repeatedly,” explained Ysasi.

She says he was with a group of men from a professional development group with Latino Network of West Michigan when the random, unprovoked attack happened.

Her husband was left with a broken nose, broken facial bones, and chipped teeth, along with mental and emotional trauma.

She made a point to share this story at last week's commission meeting because she felt it was important.

“Unfortunately, an experience that will probably continue to shape my policy making experiences,” said Ysasi.

She adds, the issue of public safety in Grand Rapids needs to be addressed with effective solutions.

“There are varying degrees. Somebody may be using a public sidewalk for a restroom, to somebody being outside with a huge amount of possessions, to somebody who decides to cause, you know, some aggression or some physical harm,” explained Ysasi.

Those disruptive and disturbing behaviors she mentioned were also addressed during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Defecating and urinating in a place that’s not a restroom is illegal,” said Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

The city is using resources to enhance private security, which has been used in parks and some downtown areas. Also, having additional trained people out and about can enhance that feeling of safety.

But Ysais says, it’s not just the downtown area seeing problems.

“I’ve heard it from other business owners in South Division, and in the past, in my ward at the corner of Plainfield and Leonard, Michigan street,” said Ysasi.

She believes Chief Eric Winstrom has been responsive to those concerns; meeting with numerous businesses and neighborhood associations.

During Tuesday afternoon's city commission meeting, an update was given on crime stats in the area. It revealed that crime downtown actually hasn't increased.

“The kind of story that’s being told is it’s unsafe, but we’re not seeing robberies, or random incidents of shootings or things like that, if you look at the data it is a very safe downtown,” explained Chief Winstrom.

He also says they're seeing more violence in the south service and east service area, where they plan to dedicate additional resources.

Commissioner Ysasi says, a safe Grand Rapids is something everyone wants.

“We want people to come into our city, experience our neighborhoods, our downtown, enjoy all the amenities that we have, feel safe and want to come back and want to keep investing in the city,” said Ysasi.

New additions have been added for improvements and to address the issues, such as the Homeless Outreach Team and Community Development Department.

