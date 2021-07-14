Pure Michigan shows off sites across state, including Grand Rapids, with limited edition prints

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Pure Michigan campaign is celebrating its 15th anniversary with limited edition prints that show off the state’s most popular destinations.

Each picture was created by Ann Arbor artist Brian Walline.

Some of the cities and famous Michigan landmarks showcased in the art include:

Mighty Mac

Pictured Rocks

Sleeping Bear Dunes

Detroit

Grand Rapids

Lake of the Clouds

“Summertime in Michigan is a truly wonderful time to get out and explore the Great Lakes state. From unmatched outdoor destinations to bustling city settings, from the northern tip of the Upper Peninsula to the southern border of the mitten, there is something here for everyone to enjoy,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan. “We are excited to collaborate with the Mighty Mitten to showcase the beauty of Michigan and continue inspiring travel to our state for many more years to come.”

Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to Michigan Cares for Tourism, an organization that helps restore historic, cultural, and natural attractions throughout the state.

In 2006, the state launched Pure Michigan to build “pride” among Michiganders and capitalize on the underutilized industry.

According to the agency, in 2019, Pure Michigan brought more than $142 million in tax revenue and encouraged 5.8 million visitors.

Funding for the campaign was cut to $15 million in 2020, but Lorenz hopes to see it restored up to $40-50 million.

Lorenz says the money is needed for the state’s growth over the next several years.

“We need to bring people from other places around the country, eventually places around the world, to come and enjoy what we get to enjoy every day,” Lorenz said. “When they do that, they will have a great deal of fun, they will spend a great deal of money, and they’re going to help retain and build our jobs right here in Michigan.”

To buy the prints, click here.

