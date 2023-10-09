Watch Now
Pulaski Days celebrates its 51st year

PULASKI DAYS 51ST YEAR
Posted at 8:20 PM, Oct 08, 2023
A decades-long event is celebrating Polish heritage here in Grand Rapids. Not only does it showcase the culture, it’s also helping keep local halls afloat.

For many, Pulaski Days isn’t just an excuse to party, but a gathering of generations celebrating their Polish heritage.

“I am 50% Polish from my father's side, I'm fourth generation right from St. Isidore, his neighborhood,” said Craig Cebelak.

He’s the President of Sacred Heart Benevolent Aid Society. The club was initiated in 1896, and the building that the Pulaski Days celebration continues in was built in 1907. That building is the Eastern hall located at 506 Eastern Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, which Cebelak owns. He says thousands have come in and out over the weekend for the decades-long event.

“The last 51 years, there's been a very important safety net for all of these clubs, because they really depend on this weekend to stay afloat the other 51 weeks a year,” said Cebelak.

He adds, there are 14 halls included in the Pulaski Days celebration.

“We have a Polish fair for food, your common polish staples kielbasa, golabki, pierogi,” said Cebelak.

It’s a celebration he says only gets better with time, as they marked its 51st year.

Today was the last day of Pulaski Days. For more events happening at eastern hall head to this story on our website.

