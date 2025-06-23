Protesters rally in Grand Rapids against U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Demonstrators gathered Sunday at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids to protest the recent U.S. military action against Iran.

Organized by Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, the rally came in response to the news that the United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday.

Rally participants chanted, "We don’t want your bloody war," as they braved the 90-degree heat to voice their opposition to what they fear could escalate into a larger conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Organizer Emerson Wolfe expressed skepticism toward President Donald Trump's statement that he is not seeking war with Iran. “You know, he bombed Iran yesterday, and he said, now we have peace. And we know that's not how it works,” Wolfe said.

The demonstration highlighted ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with protesters urging for an end to military interventions. “We’re out here to demand no more bombs, no more war,” Wolfe stated.

WXMI Demonstrators marched from Ottawa and Michigan to Rosa Park Circle.

Echoing the call for peace, Wolfe emphasized the importance of rallying despite the heat. “But even though it's so hot, it's important that we are out here demanding justice, because people are dying in Gaza and in Iran at our tax dollars,” Wolfe said.

WXMI Demonstrators holding signs at Sundays Anti-War rally.

Attendees of the rally voiced their concerns over U.S. involvement in the Middle East, particularly regarding the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"We're here to say that that's wrong. These are sovereign nations that deserve self-determination,” Wolfe remarked, stressing the desire to cease the use of tax dollars for war efforts.

Looking ahead, Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids plans to start a march from Grand Rapids to Lansing on Thursday June 26th, culminating in a rally and community gathering on Monday, June 30, outside the state capital.

The march aims to protest the treatment of people in Gaza by Israel, and the withholding of aid to Gaza, including food.

