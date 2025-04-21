Proposed millage increase in Muskegon Township to boost public safety funding

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Muskegon Township is set to vote on a potential millage increase that aims to provide new positions within their Public Safety Departments. The millage, which will be put to a vote on May 6, seeks to address critical staffing shortages within the police and fire departments, as well as update needed equipment.

The proposal selection reads, in part: "Shall the Charter Township of Muskegon cease the collection of the expired 2.6802 mills ($2.68 per $1,000 of taxable value) public safety millage, and replace it with a new increased millage of up to 5.25 mills ($5.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of ten (10) years, 2025 through 2034 inclusive, to fund the operation and maintenance of police, fire, and other public safety services within the Township..."

If passed, the millage would raise approximately $2,736,000 in the first year levied. That would cover part of the 2025 public safety with an approximate total of $4,700,000. Township officials said the rest would be made up through the general fund.

Muskegon Township Police Chief Patrick Vandommelen explained the urgent need for additional personnel, stating, "It's crazy that we don't have detectives, and we really should, because we're a very busy department." Last year alone, Police Chief Vandommelen said they managed over 9,500 reports, noting that "about half our shifts right now only have two on at a time."

Amid rising crime rates in Muskegon Township, Police Chief Vandommelen highlighted a fundamental necessity: improved staffing. "The residents of Muskegon Township deserve faster response times, higher clearance rates, which is the solvability," he stressed.

On the fire safety front, Muskegon Township Fire Chief Matt Ambrose also underscored the need for expanded staffing. With only 15 full-time firefighters covering 52 square miles, he said, "We need a little bit more staffing to increase our abilities."

If the millage increase is approved, it would create two detective positions for the police department and add three full-time firefighter positions. Ambrose expressed optimism, saying, "It's gonna increase our ability to respond and provide the service that our customers deserve."

Both chiefs believe that the proposed funding will not only strengthen their departments but also provide significant benefits to the community at large. Community members, such as Bradley Eaken, recognize that increased safety personnel is essential, particularly in areas experiencing growth in crime. "You could always use more of both, and especially in towns like this where crime does tend to raise, and there's a lot more fires and accidents," he remarked.

The implications of the proposed millage extend beyond just the police and fire departments. According to the township, if the increase does not pass, the general fund, which supports the majority of other township operations, could face financial pressures, potentially impacting other essential community services.

