'We are more than prisoners': 36 men graduate from college behind bars

IONIA, Mich. — For the last nine years, Calvin University's Prison Initiative has worked to transform retribution into restoration. On Friday, 36 inmates graduated with college degrees, proving there is a path forward in lock up.

For the last 23 years Shawn Davis has been in prison.

“I never thought there was this opportunity there," Davis said.

Now that has changed. He is graduating college with honors.

“Us guys that are here, we have to understand that we are more than prisoners. But I think it's also important that other people understand that we are more than prisoners," Davis said.

For the last five years, Davis has been taking classes, earning a bachelor’s degree in Faith and Community Leadership.

"So, this degree helps me and my ability to communicate," Davis said. "It also helps me with the information... I've learned so much, so much information about how the world works now."

Calvin University started this program in 2015 to better prison from the inside.

“For a lot of these guys, they never thought they'd be in college. They never thought they'd have a career. And so, all of a sudden, as they grow in knowledge, they start believing in themselves, they take on a new identity, they have a vision for their life," said Calvin Prison Initiative Executive Director Todd Cioffi.

Inmates have to apply for the program. Only 25 are accepted each year.

“I often will hear guys telling me, you know, for a long time, all my family heard about me was, bad news and now all they're hearing about is good news and for many of these guys, this is the first time they've really experienced real success,” said Cioffi.

“Class of 2024, today we celebrate a great accomplishment in our life," Davis said from the podium. “The fact that we are sitting in a prison celebrating a group of men receiving college degrees supports my mother's belief that you are more than your environment.”

Davis called Friday one of the best days of his life.

"I get to spend time and allow my son, you know, who was two-years-was old when I came to prison, to see me do something important in the world. So, it's blessing,” Davis said.

Davis is due to be paroled in seven years. When he gets out, he would like to use his degree to start a nonprofit to mentor young people.

