Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park ribbon cutting ceremony to be held June 8

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony of the new outdoor Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park. The ceremony will be held on June 8, from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

The new Priority Health Fitness Court is located at 2060 Oakfield Avenue, Southeast. It was created with adults of all ages in mind, and is adaptable for all fitness levels. Local volunteer ambassadors will be leading classes for groups.

The Grand Rapids location is the latest of at least 18 Priority Health Fitness Courts that are being constructed. The newest location was sponsored by Meijer and Grand Rapids Public Schools.

“A healthy and active community is core to our mission,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director. “Strategic partnerships like this help us continue to bring unique and innovative amenities to our park system.”

“We are pleased to partner with the City of Grand Rapids Recreation Department and the National Fitness Campaign to open another Priority Health Fitness Court,” said Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health. “We believe all people have the right to a healthy life and that’s why we’re committed to investing in the community to help reduce barriers to free, accessible fitness and improve wellness for the neighbors of Grand Rapids.”

The Priority Health Fitness Court ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on June 8, from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

