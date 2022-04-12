Priority Health announces new strategic partnership with Accolade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health has announced a new partnership with Accolade, a personalized health care service.

The goal of the two companies is to bring a differentiated health care experience to Michigan employers in the commercial group market. They will develop a set of Personalized Healthcare offerings that they describe as “unique to the market that provides quality, value-based health care with a single seamless consumer experience.”

Priority Health is the fastest-growing health plan in Michigan. Accolade provides personalized healthcare services, which include advocacy, care delivery, and virtual expert medical opinions to millions.

“Accolade is a strategic partner that can help us deliver new ways to drive employee engagement and lower health care spending,” said Megan Schmidt, Priority Heath’s senior vice president of employer solutions. “Our mission and vision at Priority Health aligns with Accolade’s proven capabilities to make personalized health care simple, affordable, and exceptional.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Priority Health to offer a unique solution in Michigan to meet the needs of employers throughout the state,” said Kristin Herrera, Accolade’s senior vice president and general manager. “Our partnership and innovative approach to health care delivery goes beyond delivering transactional care to caring for the whole person, leveraging deep relationships and access to a comprehensive data platform with insights that allow us to improve health care access and outcomes for Michigan employers and their employees.”

