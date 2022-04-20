Priority Health announces first-ever vice president of population health & health equity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Priority Health has announced that Shannon Wilson has been appointed as their first vice president of population health & health equity.

Wilson will be responsible for quality improvement for Priority Health’s Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial and Individual line of business. She will also oversee the development and execution of population health and health equity strategy for Priority Health. She will also maintain her position as the executive director of the Total Health Care Foundation.

“We made the decision to add this new role due to the growing and critical need for health equity and better understanding of our populations,” said Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health. “Shannon has an unwavering commitment to furthering health equity, and I can think of no one better to take on this responsibility. Her passion for improving the health and well-being of all makes her the perfect fit for this role and we know her work will positively impact the communities we serve.”

Wilson has a Bachelor of Science degree in microbiology from Michigan State University. She also has a Master of Public Health degree in hospital and molecular epidemiology from the University of Michigan. She is currently working towards a doctorate in public health leadership from the University of Illinois-Chicago. She was previously executive director of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, vice president of the Alliance for Health, scientific program coordinator at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the first health disparities epidemiologist at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. For Priority Health, she was the vice president of state markets, east.

“I am honored to step into this role at Priority Health and I look forward to working alongside our incredibly talented team to ensure we are providing everyone with equitable access to care,” said Wilson. “Achieving health equity is not work that can be done overnight, or off the side of one’s desk, so as I step into this new role, I look forward to dedicating my time, effort and resources to this cause.”

