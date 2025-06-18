GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As summer begins, children are relishing the time off from school—enjoying extra screen time, plenty of play, and a general sense of freedom. However, this break can lead to what educators term the "summer slide," a regression in academic proficiency that can hinder progress when students return to the classroom.

Younger students tend to make more gains in education during the school year so stand to experience more loss during the summer break. Parents are understandably concerned about this issue.

Preventing the "summer slide" and its impacts on education and mental health

Kelly Rollenhagen of Grand Rapids reflects on her daughter’s progress after kindergarten, saying, "We just got her report card last night, and she had improved a lot from the beginning of last year to this year, with her numbers and her reading on her own and all that stuff. So I just was trying to figure out how to make sure that she keeps that up and we don't have to backslide at the beginning of next year."

The topic of summer learning loss has been a point of debate for decades, focusing on two main areas: how much test scores decline during the summer and how summer break contributes to educational inequities. A recent national study found that students in grades three through five lost, on average, about 20 percent of their school-year gains in reading and 27 percent in math over the summer.

Data from the NWEA shows that test scores generally flatten or drop during the summer, with math typically experiencing larger drops than reading.

To prevent the summer slide, experts recommend letting kids read what they enjoy. Scholastic found that nearly 60 percent of children aged 6 to 17 love or like reading books for fun.

At the Kent District Library’s Plainfield location, Youth Services Librarian Lynn Goldberg showcased their Summer Wonder Reading Program, which includes various incentives for young readers. Goldberg shared, "Especially for our summer wonder program, you can read, you can come to a library program, you can write a story, you can read to somebody else, you can do a STEAM activity on our website. There's lots of different things that you can do, and everything is geared towards helping prevent that summer slide."

In addition to academic concerns, the lack of structure during the summer can also negatively impact students’ mental health.

Monique Carter, Director of Youth Services at Arbor Circle, emphasized the broad effects of summer break on families and young people. Carter stated, "I think it is holistically real for young people and their families when it comes to academics, family routine, a young person's routine and their emotional mental and stability and health."

Arbor Circle provides various services, including mental health treatment and support for foster care. Carter highlighted that disadvantaged students could struggle even more during the summer. She noted, "Due to not having that stable structure they had in school, they were connected to resources. They had someone telling them where to go and when homework was due. And so when that is not a stable connection in their lives, and when that is not a requirement for them, we don't see them being connected to things outside of the educational setting."

There are a number of events in West Michigan to stay engaged in reading and education:



Grand Rapids Public Library's Outdoor Story Time has just started. At the end of each program, children 0-6 years old will take home a free Storytime Kit while supplies last.



Windmill Island Gardens hosts its Books and Blooms event every Monday all summer long. Story time is followed by a fun, educational, and hands-on activity for children from 10:30 am – 11:30 am. Click here for more information.



The city of Grand Haven hosts a Summer Author Series every Monday of the summer.



Hackley Public Library in Muskegon presents Lighthouse Storytime every Monday.



There's a Fish Tales Story Time at the Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven. It's held at 11 am every Monday, June through August. They read a maritime-themed story from the new children's book library.



The Ionia Community Library hosts a Trail Tails Summer Story Time. Click here for dates and times.

