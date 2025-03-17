President Trump's potential Tariffs on European Alcohol and their impact on West Michigan businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — President Donald Trump's threats of 200% tariffs on European alcohol are prompting businesses in West Michigan to prepare for potential changes.

Tariff discussions are on the rise, focusing this time on imports of European alcoholic beverages. And it could greatly influence your next drink choice.

Fox 17 spoke with the owner of Rishis International Beverage to discuss the implications for his business and the state’s economy.

WXMI European alcohol could see an uptick across the country after President Trumps threats of 200% tariffs.

At Rishis International Beverage, customers can find a wide selection of wines and spirits. The owner, Rishi Akkar stated, “We specialize in mostly wines, ranging from wonderful Italian reds, French Napa, you know, everywhere, Scotches, Irish whiskeys.”

Rishis mission is to help customers pair the right beverage with their meals. He explained, “So when you come in and say, ‘Hey, I’m having steak for dinner, or I’m having pasta for dinner,’ my job is to listen to what you’re having and then try to find something that pairs with that meal.”

However, recent threats from President Trump suggest that prices for these imported beverages could rise drastically. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed, “The European Union has just put a nasty 50% tariff on whisky. If this tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% tariff on all alcoholic products coming out of France and other E.U. represented countries.”

WXMI President Trump threatened to increase prices on European alcohol following a 50% American Whiskey tariff by the European Union.

Rishi believes this change will ultimately hurt consumers. He noted, “You're giving an advantage to a product not based on market conditions, but you're giving it based on artificial barriers, like tariffs. The most immediate impact is going to be the price. That's the first thing a consumer notices.”

Local customers are expressing their concerns as well. One shopper named Omar Arredondo voiced his opinion, saying, “I think it would make it something that's not affordable for people to drink wine. I wouldn't want to pay 200% more for anything, wine, water, no matter what it is.”

Having operated the store for nearly three decades, Rishi has encountered tariffs before. He recalled, “If you remember, in 2019 there was a 25% tariff that was levied. Our Scotches went up about 25 to 30%, and that has a lot of consequences.”

Rishi fears the current situation could have an even bigger impact on Michigan’s economy, explaining, “So most of the revenue that the state enjoys comes from the taxes levied on alcohol. If alcohol sales decrease as a result of those tariffs, then local tax ordinances, state tax ordinances, of those municipalities ultimately get less tax revenue as a result of lower sales.”

While the tariffs are not yet in place, Rishi acknowledges that there are pros and cons to consider. One potential upside could be an increase in local shopping, encouraging consumers to support Michigan wines more in Grand Rapids.

WXMI Shopping local may be the choice for many wine connoisseur's after President Trump threatened tariffs on European wine.

