President Trump marks 100 days in office in Michigan

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. — President Donald Trump visited Michigan Tuesday to mark his 100th day in office and announce new policies aimed at benefiting the state's economy.

During a speech at Macomb Community College, Trump announced a new executive order meant to ease tariffs on automakers.

"I've just signed an executive order to give partial tariff rebates to any company that assembles its cars right here in the U.S.," Trump said.

The order ensures car makers aren't paying tariffs on steel and aluminum on top of new automotive tariffs. It also lessens the tariffs on foreign auto parts and cars.

"We give them a little bit of time before we slaughter them," Trump said.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump visited Selfridge Air National Guard Base alongside Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce new federal funding that will keep the base open by building new fighter jets. The deal protects the $850 million the base brings to the state every year.

"As commander in chief I'm proud to announce that very soon we will replace the retiring A-10 Warthogs with 21 15-EX Eagle 2 fighter jets the best in the world fresh off the line," Trump said.

Trump concluded his visit by assuring the crowd that his policies will bring more manufacturing jobs to Michigan.

"Michigan is the state that gave us the assembly line Motown, Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and put the world behind the wheel of the automobile. And under my administration we are making it great every single day," Trump said.

Michigan Democrats released a statement criticizing Trump's visit, calling his agenda dangerous and accusing him of trying to fool Michigan residents.

“With every move he makes, Trump has been slowly killing Michigan's economy, bleeding jobs, and raising costs on everything from groceries to prescriptions," said Curtis Hertel, Chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. "From federal funding cuts to chaotic tariffs, this administration has failed Michiganders in its first 100 days. The worst part is that this was always the plan."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

