Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Premature babies dress up in ugly holiday sweaters at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Taylor Ballek | Spectrum Health Beat
NICU_Ugly_Sweaters_05-scaled.jpg
NICU_Ugly_Sweaters_01-scaled.jpg
NICU_Ugly_Sweaters_10-scaled.jpg
NICU_Ugly_Sweaters_13-scaled.jpg
Posted at 1:16 PM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 13:17:17-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 30 premature babies donned their ugly Christmas sweaters at the Gerber Foundation Neonatal Center at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Photos of the tiny babies in their ugly Christmas sweaters now line the halls of the NICU to help spread joy and cheer.

Families of the premature babies created their own designs from felt sweater cutouts a few weeks ago.

The sweaters feature Christmas trees, Christmas lights, candy canes, winter wonderland, gingerbread cookies and Santa with his reindeer.

Spectrum Health says the idea for the ugly sweater contest came from Amy Nyberg, March of Dimes NICU family support team member.

“Oh, families are so excited about this,” said Nyberg. “I have heard that it has lifted many spirits. Being in the NICU is tough but being in the NICU during the holidays is just plain difficult.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time