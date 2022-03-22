Pre-trial hearing continues for parents of suspected Oxford High School shooter

PONTIAC, Mich. — A pre-trial hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

James and Jennifer are accused of making the gun used in the shooting at Oxford High School shooting available to their 15-year-old son. They are also accused of failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and school.

The Nov. 30 shooting killed four students and injured several more.

