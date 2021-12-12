Power restored to 84,000 customers; 66,000 remain in the dark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumer's Energy has restored power to 84,000 customers around the state as of Sunday morning after high winds blew through the area Saturday. 66,000 customers remain in the dark.

The winds caused more than 150,000 customers around the state to lose power but many of those power outages happened in West Michigan.

"We are looking forward to favorable weather today to continue to restore power for residents and businesses,” says Melissa Gleespen with Consumer's Energy. “We have also added crews to our system from Mutual Assistance that will enable us to have a successful day of restoration.”

Consumer's Energy has had over 300 crews out in the field to restore power and expects to have everyone's power restored by the end of the day Monday.

Consumer's Energy says if you see a downed wire, stay 25 feet away from it and anything it is touching and call 911 then the company at 1-800-477-5050.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube