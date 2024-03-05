Potholes start popping up following break in warm weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many Michiganders joke that our state has two seasons: construction and potholes.

So, driving from point A to point B can get tricky in Michigan.

"Between watching out for deer, dogs and kids and traffic, I mean, you can't always be attentive to spot every pothole," Louis Smith told FOX 17.

The pesky potholes come in all sizes, from a divot to almost a crater.

"I hit one good-sized one ... that got both the front in the back on the driver's side," Smith added.

One man to fix it is Tom Kilmer and the rest of his crew at Grand Rapids Motorcar.

"So you're going to spend $100, $120, a rim, straightening it, plus you've got to dismount the tire, put it back on and re-balance it. So you know, maybe you spend $150 a wheel," Grand Rapids Motorcar Owner Tom Kilmer said.

The worst-case scenario is a lot more.

"You can spend $2,000," Kilmer added.

"I saw dollar signs. I kept checking my tire pressure monitor just to make sure that I wasn't losing pressure in the tire. If that would happen, then it would have been a new tire," Smith said.

Thankfully, Smith didn't see that big of a bill — unlike the state of Michigan.

According to the County Road Association of Michigan, the state needs to allocate $2.4 billion annually to maintain roads and bridges.

"There are times you just can't swerve," Smith said.

If you hear a bang after hitting a pothole, Kilmer says watch to see if your car is acting any differently.

"Any shake that you didn't have. That's the big one because as soon as you bend a rim, you're gonna get a little eccentric shake," Kilmer added.

Now, you can report potholes on state trunk lines and potentially get reimbursed for the damage. You can check here for more info.

