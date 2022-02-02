Potential heavy amount of snow sends shoppers to grocery stores to stock up

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The shelves at Park Street Market in Kalamazoo are full. This is giving shoppers a chance to get what they need ahead of the snowstorm.

“I got hamburger and a little bit of pop, crackers, and things of that nature,” Linda Buchanan said.

“I got four kids, so I shop on a weekly, and I wanted to just to stock up,” Shanedia Shedrrod said.

“I’ve been shopping since earlier today, stocking up just in case we can’t get out tomorrow,” Christy Evans said.

Nation-wide grocery store items are costing us more at the register. On Average, prices are 6.5% higher compared to last year, according to the Department of Agriculture.

Buchanan says that’s why she shops at Park Street Market.

“For the prices and the connivance,” Buchanan told FOX17.

While Michiganders are no stranger to snow, some are just looking to be ready for whatever Mother Nature has to throw away from our state this week.

That includes municipalities like Battle Creek, which has sent out a Snow Emergency Alert Tuesday night.

The city wants the people to know not to park on city streets to get through plows. They also have shut down city buildings at noon and plan to remain close Thursday and Friday. Staff is going to work remotely.

Battle Creek Transit plans to start regular routes but changes as conditions worsen.

“Everyone is just looking to see how hard it’s going to hit us, and we’re wondering if we have to go to work tomorrow,” Buchanan said.

