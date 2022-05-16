Porter Township crash leaves 2 motorcyclists dead

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two motorcyclists were hit and killed in a Porter Township crash Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at Baldwin Prairie Road and US-12 at around 4:30 a.m.

We’re told both motorcyclists and one vehicle were traveling west on US-12 when the two motorcycles tried to turn left at the intersection. That was when the vehicle hit both motorcycles from behind, deputies say.

Both motorcyclists died at the scene. They have been identified as White Pigeon residents Tanner Maddock Hall, 20, and David Monroe Kunz, 21.

The sheriff’s office says neither of the motorcyclists wore helmets. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

Anyone who drove through the intersection before emergency responders arrived are asked to call deputies at 269-445-2481.

The crash is currently under investigation.

